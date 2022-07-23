If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .

Textbook Question
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2
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Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 76°)/2]
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 98.0142°
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]