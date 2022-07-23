Textbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)
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Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(θ - 30°)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
____ 72° = cot 18°
If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]