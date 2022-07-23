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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 34
Chapter 6, Problem 34

Simplify each expression.
[(1 + cos 76°)/2]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression inside the square root, \(\frac{1 + \cos 76^\circ}{2}\), matches the form of the half-angle identity for cosine: \(\cos^2 \left( \frac{\theta}{2} \right) = \frac{1 + \cos \theta}{2}\).
Identify the angle \(\theta\) in the expression as \(76^\circ\), so the half-angle is \(\frac{76^\circ}{2} = 38^\circ\).
Rewrite the expression inside the square root using the half-angle identity: \(\frac{1 + \cos 76^\circ}{2} = \cos^2 38^\circ\).
Since the original expression is \(\sqrt{\frac{1 + \cos 76^\circ}{2}}\), substitute the equivalent expression to get \(\sqrt{\cos^2 38^\circ}\).
Simplify the square root of the square to \(|\cos 38^\circ|\). Because \(38^\circ\) is in the first quadrant where cosine is positive, this simplifies to \(\cos 38^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Angle Identity for Cosine

The half-angle identity expresses the cosine of an angle in terms of the cosine of half that angle. Specifically, (1 + cos θ)/2 equals cos²(θ/2). This identity helps simplify expressions involving cosines of angles by relating them to squares of cosines of half-angles.
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Double Angle Identities

Square Root and Absolute Value Relationship

When simplifying square roots of squared trigonometric functions, the result is the absolute value of the original function. For example, √(cos² α) = |cos α|, ensuring the output is non-negative, which is important when simplifying expressions involving square roots.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Specific Angles

Understanding how to evaluate trigonometric functions at given angles, such as 38° (half of 76°), is essential. This involves either using a calculator or known values to find the cosine or sine of specific angles, enabling the simplification of expressions involving numerical angle measures.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

cos(45° - θ)

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

cos(θ - 30°)

606
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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)

873
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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

____ 72° = cot 18°

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Textbook Question

If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.

[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]

827
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