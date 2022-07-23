Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 76°)/2]
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Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 76°)/2]
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 98.0142°
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(θ - 30°)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
____ 72° = cot 18°
If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .