Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
cos 18°
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 102° - sin 95°
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(s + t)/cos s cot t = tan s + tan t
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
cos 5x + cos 8x
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos( π/2 + x) = -sin x