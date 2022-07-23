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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 65
Chapter 6, Problem 65

Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
cos 18°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Pythagorean identity relating sine and cosine: \(\cos^2 \theta + \sin^2 \theta = 1\). This identity will help us find \(\cos 18^\circ\) once we know \(\sin 18^\circ\).
Substitute the given exact value of \(\sin 18^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{5} - 1}{4}\) into the identity: \(\cos^2 18^\circ = 1 - \sin^2 18^\circ\).
Calculate \(\sin^2 18^\circ\) by squaring the given expression: \(\left(\frac{\sqrt{5} - 1}{4}\right)^2 = \frac{(\sqrt{5} - 1)^2}{16}\).
Expand the numerator using the binomial formula: \((\sqrt{5} - 1)^2 = (\sqrt{5})^2 - 2 \times \sqrt{5} \times 1 + 1^2 = 5 - 2\sqrt{5} + 1 = 6 - 2\sqrt{5}\).
Substitute back to find \(\cos^2 18^\circ = 1 - \frac{6 - 2\sqrt{5}}{16}\). Simplify this expression to get \(\cos^2 18^\circ\), then take the positive square root (since \(18^\circ\) is in the first quadrant) to find \(\cos 18^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exact Values of Special Angles

Certain angles like 18°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90° have known exact trigonometric values expressed in radicals. For example, sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4 is a special exact value derived from geometric constructions or advanced trigonometric methods. Understanding these exact values helps in finding related trigonometric functions without relying solely on decimal approximations.
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Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 for any angle θ. This fundamental relationship allows us to find one trigonometric function if the other is known exactly. For instance, knowing sin 18° enables calculation of cos 18° by rearranging the identity to cos 18° = √(1 - sin²18°).
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Trigonometric Identities and Sign Conventions

Trigonometric identities such as angle sum, difference, and double-angle formulas help relate different trigonometric values. Additionally, understanding the sign of cosine in the first quadrant (0° to 90°) ensures the correct positive root is chosen when calculating cos 18°. These identities and conventions are essential for accurate exact value determination.
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