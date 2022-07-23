Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos² (x/2) tan x = tan x+ sin x
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 102° - sin 95°
Verify that each equation is an identity. See Example 4.
tan(x - y) - tan(y - x) = 2(tan x - tan y)/(1 + tan x tan y)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(s + t)/cos s cot t = tan s + tan t
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
cos 5x + cos 8x