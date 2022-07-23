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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 64
Chapter 6, Problem 64

Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
cos 5x + cos 8x

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1
Recognize that the expression is a sum of two cosine functions: \(\cos 5x + \cos 8x\).
Recall the sum-to-product identity for cosine: \(\cos A + \cos B = 2 \cos \left( \frac{A+B}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{A-B}{2} \right)\).
Identify \(A = 5x\) and \(B = 8x\) in the given expression.
Apply the identity by substituting \(A\) and \(B\): \(\cos 5x + \cos 8x = 2 \cos \left( \frac{5x + 8x}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{5x - 8x}{2} \right)\).
Simplify the arguments inside the cosine functions to express the sum as a product of cosines.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum-to-Product Identities

Sum-to-product identities transform sums or differences of trigonometric functions into products. For example, the sum of cosines can be expressed as a product using the formula: cos A + cos B = 2 cos((A+B)/2) cos((A−B)/2). This simplifies expressions and aids in solving equations.
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Trigonometric Function Properties

Understanding the basic properties and periodicity of trigonometric functions like cosine is essential. Recognizing how angles combine and how cosine behaves under addition helps in applying identities correctly and simplifying expressions.
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Angle Manipulation and Substitution

Manipulating angles by adding, subtracting, or factoring is crucial when applying identities. Substituting expressions like (A+B)/2 and (A−B)/2 allows rewriting sums as products, making complex expressions more manageable.
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Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.

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(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.

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