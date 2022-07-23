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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 56
Chapter 6, Problem 56

Verify that each equation is an identity.
(2 cot x)/(tan 2x) = csc² x - 2

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1
Start by rewriting all trigonometric functions in terms of sine and cosine to simplify the expression. Recall that \(\cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}\) and \(\tan 2x = \frac{\sin 2x}{\cos 2x}\).
Substitute these into the left-hand side (LHS) of the equation: \(\frac{2 \cot x}{\tan 2x} = \frac{2 \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}}{\frac{\sin 2x}{\cos 2x}}\).
Simplify the complex fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately: \(\frac{2 \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}}{\frac{\sin 2x}{\cos 2x}} = 2 \frac{\cos x}{\sin x} \times \frac{\cos 2x}{\sin 2x}\).
Use the double-angle identity for sine: \(\sin 2x = 2 \sin x \cos x\), and substitute it into the expression to simplify further.
After simplification, compare the resulting expression to the right-hand side (RHS) \(\csc^2 x - 2\). Recall that \(\csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x}\) and \(\csc^2 x = 1 + \cot^2 x\) (Pythagorean identity). Use these identities to verify that both sides are equal, confirming the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. Verifying an identity means manipulating one side of the equation using known identities until it matches the other side, confirming their equivalence.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Double-Angle Formulas

Double-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of twice an angle in terms of functions of the original angle. For example, tan(2x) = 2 tan x / (1 - tan² x). These formulas are essential for simplifying expressions involving angles like 2x.
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Double Angle Identities

Reciprocal and Quotient Identities

Reciprocal identities relate functions like cot x = 1/tan x and csc x = 1/sin x, while quotient identities express functions like tan x = sin x / cos x. Using these helps rewrite expressions in simpler or more comparable forms to verify identities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.

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Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.

cos s = - 15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.

cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.

cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II

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