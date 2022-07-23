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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 54c
Chapter 6, Problem 54c

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
cos s = - 15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I

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Identify the given information: \( \cos s = -\frac{15}{17} \) with \( s \) in quadrant II, and \( \sin t = \frac{4}{5} \) with \( t \) in quadrant I.
Recall the signs of sine and cosine in each quadrant: In quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative; in quadrant I, both sine and cosine are positive.
Find \( \sin s \) using the Pythagorean identity: \( \sin^2 s + \cos^2 s = 1 \). Substitute \( \cos s = -\frac{15}{17} \) to get \( \sin s = +\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{15}{17}\right)^2} \) because sine is positive in quadrant II.
Find \( \cos t \) using the Pythagorean identity: \( \sin^2 t + \cos^2 t = 1 \). Substitute \( \sin t = \frac{4}{5} \) to get \( \cos t = +\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{4}{5}\right)^2} \) because cosine is positive in quadrant I.
Use the angle addition formulas to find \( \sin(s+t) \) and \( \cos(s+t) \): \[ \sin(s+t) = \sin s \cos t + \cos s \sin t \] \[ \cos(s+t) = \cos s \cos t - \sin s \sin t \] Determine the signs of \( \sin(s+t) \) and \( \cos(s+t) \) to identify the quadrant of \( s + t \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Signs in Quadrants

Trigonometric functions (sine, cosine, tangent) have specific signs depending on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative; in quadrant I, both sine and cosine are positive. Understanding these sign conventions helps determine the values and behavior of angles.
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Quadratic Formula

Sum of Angles and Quadrant Determination

When adding two angles, the resulting angle's quadrant depends on the sum of their measures. Using the given quadrants and trigonometric values, one can infer the approximate angle measures and determine the quadrant of their sum by considering angle ranges and sign patterns.
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Using Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Ratios

Given one trigonometric ratio, the Pythagorean identity (sin²θ + cos²θ = 1) allows calculation of the other ratio. This is essential when only sine or cosine is provided, enabling complete characterization of the angle and facilitating further calculations like angle addition.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.

cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.

cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II

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Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.

cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

(2 tan B)/(sin 2B) = sec² B

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