Textbook Question
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV
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Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
2 cos 85° sin 140°
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(2 cot x)/(tan 2x) = csc² x - 2
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
cos s = - 15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II