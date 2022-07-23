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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 56b
Chapter 6, Problem 56b

Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II

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1
Identify the given information: \(\cos s = -\frac{1}{5}\) and \(\sin t = \frac{3}{5}\), with both angles \(s\) and \(t\) in quadrant II.
Recall that in quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative. Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\) to find \(\sin s\) and \(\cos t\).
Calculate \(\sin s\) using \(\sin s = \sqrt{1 - \cos^2 s} = \sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{5}\right)^2}\), and since \(s\) is in quadrant II, \(\sin s\) is positive.
Calculate \(\cos t\) using \(\cos t = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 t} = -\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{3}{5}\right)^2}\), because \(t\) is in quadrant II where cosine is negative.
Use the angle addition formula for tangent: \(\tan(s + t) = \frac{\tan s + \tan t}{1 - \tan s \tan t}\), where \(\tan s = \frac{\sin s}{\cos s}\) and \(\tan t = \frac{\sin t}{\cos t}\). Substitute the values found to express \(\tan(s + t)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Quadrants

Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a triangle to side lengths. The sign of these ratios depends on the quadrant where the angle lies. In quadrant II, sine is positive, cosine is negative, and tangent is negative, which affects how values are interpreted and calculated.
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Quadratic Formula

Sum of Angles Formula for Tangent

The tangent of the sum of two angles s and t is given by tan(s + t) = (tan s + tan t) / (1 - tan s * tan t). This formula allows us to find the tangent of a combined angle using the tangents of individual angles, which can be derived from sine and cosine values.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Finding Missing Trigonometric Values

Given one trigonometric ratio and the quadrant, the other ratios can be found using the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. For example, if cos s is known, sin s can be found by solving the identity and considering the sign based on the quadrant.
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Finding Missing Angles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.

cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II

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