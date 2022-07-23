Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² 2x - sin² 2x
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Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² 2x - sin² 2x
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
⅛ sin 29.5° cos 29.5°
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cot² (x/2) = (1 + cos x)²/(sin² x)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° + θ)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(270° + θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos³ x - cos x = (cos² x - sin² x)/sec x