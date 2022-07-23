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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 48
Chapter 6, Problem 48

Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(2sin x) = cos² (x/2) - sin² (x/2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the double-angle identity for sine: \(\sin 2x = 2 \sin x \cos x\). This will help simplify the left-hand side (LHS) of the equation.
Substitute \(\sin 2x\) in the LHS with \(2 \sin x \cos x\), so the LHS becomes \(\frac{2 \sin x \cos x}{2 \sin x}\).
Simplify the fraction by canceling common factors in numerator and denominator, which should leave you with \(\cos x\) on the LHS.
Next, focus on the right-hand side (RHS): \(\cos^{2} \left(\frac{x}{2}\right) - \sin^{2} \left(\frac{x}{2}\right)\). Recognize this as a cosine double-angle identity, which states \(\cos 2\theta = \cos^{2} \theta - \sin^{2} \theta\).
Apply the identity to the RHS by letting \(\theta = \frac{x}{2}\), so the RHS simplifies to \(\cos x\). Since both sides simplify to \(\cos x\), the equation is verified as an identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. Verifying an identity means showing both sides simplify to the same expression using known formulas, such as double-angle or Pythagorean identities.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Double-Angle Formulas

Double-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of twice an angle in terms of functions of the original angle. For example, sin(2x) = 2 sin x cos x and cos(2x) = cos² x - sin² x, which are essential for rewriting and simplifying expressions involving multiples of angles.
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Double Angle Identities

Half-Angle Formulas

Half-angle formulas relate trigonometric functions of half an angle to those of the full angle, such as cos²(x/2) = (1 + cos x)/2 and sin²(x/2) = (1 - cos x)/2. These are useful for transforming expressions involving cos²(x/2) and sin²(x/2) into forms involving cos x.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.

cos² 2x - sin² 2x

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

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