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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.58
Chapter 6, Problem 5.58

Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α - tan α)² = (1 - sin α)/(1 + sin α)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expanding the left side of the equation: \((\sec \alpha - \tan \alpha)^2\).
Recall the identities: \(\sec \alpha = \frac{1}{\cos \alpha}\) and \(\tan \alpha = \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha}\).
Substitute these identities into the expression: \((\frac{1}{\cos \alpha} - \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha})^2\).
Simplify the expression: \((\frac{1 - \sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha})^2\).
Square the expression: \(\frac{(1 - \sin \alpha)^2}{\cos^2 \alpha}\) and verify it equals \(\frac{1 - \sin \alpha}{1 + \sin \alpha}\) by simplifying both sides.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for verifying equations, as they allow for the transformation of one side of the equation into the other.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Secant and Tangent Functions

The secant function, sec(α), is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function, while the tangent function, tan(α), is the ratio of the sine function to the cosine function. These functions are essential in trigonometry and often appear in identities and equations. Recognizing how to manipulate these functions is key to simplifying and verifying trigonometric expressions.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging and simplifying expressions using algebraic rules. This includes factoring, expanding, and combining like terms. In the context of verifying trigonometric identities, effective algebraic manipulation allows one to transform one side of the equation into the other, demonstrating that both sides are equivalent.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

tan(-θ)/sec θ

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

sec x/csc x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin² β (1 + cot² β) = 1

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Textbook Question

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

1/( sin α - 1) - 1/(sin α + 1)

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Textbook Question

Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.

sin θ = -4/5, cos θ < 0

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