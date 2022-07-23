Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.50
Chapter 6, Problem 5.50

Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² β (1 + cot² β) = 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the Pythagorean identity: \(1 + \cot^2 \beta = \csc^2 \beta\).
Substitute \(1 + \cot^2 \beta\) with \(\csc^2 \beta\) in the given equation: \(\sin^2 \beta \cdot \csc^2 \beta = 1\).
Remember that \(\csc \beta = \frac{1}{\sin \beta}\), so \(\csc^2 \beta = \frac{1}{\sin^2 \beta}\).
Substitute \(\csc^2 \beta\) with \(\frac{1}{\sin^2 \beta}\) in the equation: \(\sin^2 \beta \cdot \frac{1}{\sin^2 \beta} = 1\).
Simplify the expression: \(\sin^2 \beta \cdot \frac{1}{\sin^2 \beta} = 1\), which confirms the identity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle β, sin² β + cos² β = 1. This fundamental relationship between sine and cosine is crucial for verifying trigonometric identities, as it allows us to express one function in terms of another, simplifying the equation.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities

Cotangent Function

The cotangent function, defined as cot β = cos β / sin β, is the reciprocal of the tangent function. The identity cot² β = cos² β / sin² β is essential for manipulating equations involving cotangent, particularly when combined with the Pythagorean identity to simplify expressions.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include reciprocal, quotient, and Pythagorean identities. Understanding these identities is key to verifying equations, as they provide the necessary tools to transform and simplify expressions.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

tan(-θ)/sec θ

716
views
Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

sec x/csc x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

570
views
Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)

777
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(tan² α + 1)/ sec α = sec α

797
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sec α - tan α)² = (1 - sin α)/(1 + sin α)

839
views
Textbook Question

Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.

sin θ = -4/5, cos θ < 0

47
views