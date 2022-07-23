Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan(-θ)/sec θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan(-θ)/sec θ
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
sec x/csc x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(tan² α + 1)/ sec α = sec α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α - tan α)² = (1 - sin α)/(1 + sin α)
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
sin θ = -4/5, cos θ < 0