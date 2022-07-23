Textbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)
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Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(tan² α + 1)/ sec α = sec α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
[(sec θ - tan θ)² + 1]/(sec θ csc θ - tan θ csc θ) = 2 tan θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α - tan α)² = (1 - sin α)/(1 + sin α)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² β (1 + cot² β) = 1
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
sin θ = -4/5, cos θ < 0