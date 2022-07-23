Textbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ
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Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ
Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
10. cos 67.5°
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec⁴ x - sec² x = tan⁴ x + tan² x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
1/(sec α - tan α) = sec α + tan α
Simplify each expression.
± √[(1 + cos (x/4))/2]