Textbook Question
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1/ tan² α + cot α tan α
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Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1/ tan² α + cot α tan α
Factor each trigonometric expression.
sec² θ - 1
Factor each trigonometric expression.
sin³ α + cos³ α
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(1 + tan θ)² - 2 tan θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
-sec² (-θ) + sin² (-θ) + cos² (-θ)