3. Unit Circle
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle
2
ProblemProblem
Evaluate each expression.
cot(611π)
A
21
B
−33
C
−3
D
2
3
ProblemProblem
Evaluate each expression.
csc225°
A
1
B
−22
C
2
D
−2
4
ProblemProblem
Evaluate each expression.
sec(3π)
A
21
B
2
C
23
D
223
