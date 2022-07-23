Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ 0
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = sin x ―2 , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ (―2)
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ― 2 cos 5x , for x in [0, π/5]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―1)