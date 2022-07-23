Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 15
Chapter 7, Problem 15

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = sin x ―2 , for x in [―π/2. π/2]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation: \(y = \sin x - 2\), and the interval for \(x\) is \(\left[-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right]\).
Rewrite the equation to isolate \(\sin x\): set \(y = 0\) to find the values of \(x\) where \(\sin x - 2 = 0\), which gives \(\sin x = 2\).
Recall the range of the sine function: \(\sin x\) can only take values between \(-1\) and \(1\) for all real \(x\).
Since \(2\) is outside the range \([-1, 1]\), conclude that there are no real solutions for \(x\) in the interval \(\left[-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right]\) where \(\sin x = 2\).
Therefore, the equation \(y = \sin x - 2\) has no solutions for \(x\) in the given interval.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Sine Function (Arcsin)

The inverse sine function, denoted as arcsin or sin⁻¹, is used to find the angle x when given the sine value y. It returns values within the principal range of [−π/2, π/2], which matches the interval restriction in the problem.
Recommended video:
4:03
Inverse Sine

Domain and Range of the Sine Function

The sine function outputs values between -1 and 1 for all real inputs. Understanding this range is crucial because the equation y = sin x - 2 shifts the sine values down by 2, affecting the possible values of y and the solvability of the equation.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Interval Restrictions on the Variable

The problem restricts x to the interval [−π/2, π/2], which is the principal domain for the arcsin function. This restriction ensures a unique solution for x when solving the equation and aligns with the range of the inverse sine.
Recommended video:
5:28
Equations with Two Variables
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = sin⁻¹ (―1)

722
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = arccot (―1)

770
views
Textbook Question

Give the degree measure of θ. Do not use a calculator.

θ = arcsin (―√3/2)

747
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).

2 cot x + 1 = ―1

36
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = ― 2 cos 5x , for x in [0, π/5]

688
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = cos⁻¹ (―1)

660
views