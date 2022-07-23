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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 14
Chapter 7, Problem 14

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the function \( \sin^{-1}(x) \), also known as arcsine, gives the angle \( y \) whose sine is \( x \), with the principal value range \( -\frac{\pi}{2} \leq y \leq \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Set up the equation \( y = \sin^{-1}(-1) \), which means \( \sin(y) = -1 \).
Identify the angle \( y \) within the principal range where the sine value is \( -1 \).
Recall the unit circle values: sine equals \( -1 \) at \( y = -\frac{\pi}{2} \) (or \( 270^\circ \) if considering degrees, but we use radians here).
Conclude that the exact value of \( y \) is \( -\frac{\pi}{2} \), since it lies within the principal range of arcsine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Sine Function (sin⁻¹ or arcsin)

The inverse sine function, denoted as sin⁻¹ or arcsin, returns the angle whose sine is a given number. It is defined for inputs between -1 and 1, and its output range is limited to angles between -π/2 and π/2 radians (or -90° to 90°).
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Domain and Range of the Sine Function

The sine function outputs values only between -1 and 1, so the inverse sine function can only accept inputs within this range. Understanding the domain and range helps determine if a solution exists and what possible angle values correspond to a given sine value.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Exact Values of Sine at Special Angles

Certain angles have well-known sine values, such as sin(-π/2) = -1. Recognizing these special angles allows you to find exact values without a calculator, which is essential for solving inverse trigonometric equations precisely.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = sin⁻¹ 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = sin x ―2 , for x in [―π/2. π/2]

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = arccot (―1)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).

2 cot x + 1 = ―1

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = ― 2 cos 5x , for x in [0, π/5]

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = cos⁻¹ (―1)

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