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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 13
Chapter 7, Problem 13

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ― 2 cos 5x , for x in [0, π/5]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation: \(y = -2 \cos 5x\) and the interval for \(x\) is \([0, \frac{\pi}{5}]\).
Since the problem asks to solve for \(x\), determine the value of \(y\) you want to solve for. If a specific \(y\) value is given, set \(-2 \cos 5x = y\); if not, clarify the target \(y\) value or condition.
Isolate the cosine term by dividing both sides by \(-2\): \(\cos 5x = -\frac{y}{2}\).
Use the inverse cosine function to solve for \$5x$: \(5x = \arccos\left(-\frac{y}{2}\right)\) and consider the general solutions for cosine within the interval.
Divide the solutions for \$5x\( by 5 to find \)x$, then check which solutions lie within the interval \([0, \frac{\pi}{5}]\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves finding all values of the variable that satisfy the equation within a given interval. This often requires isolating the trigonometric function and using inverse functions or known angle values to determine solutions.
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Properties of the Cosine Function

The cosine function is periodic with period 2π and ranges between -1 and 1. Understanding its behavior, including symmetry and key values at standard angles, helps in solving equations involving cosine, especially when the argument is multiplied by a constant.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Interval Restrictions and Domain Considerations

When solving equations on a restricted interval, only solutions within that domain are valid. This requires checking all possible solutions from the general solution and selecting those that lie within the specified interval, ensuring the answer meets the problem’s constraints.
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Finding the Domain of an Equation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = sin⁻¹ (―1)

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = sin⁻¹ 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = sin x ―2 , for x in [―π/2. π/2]

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Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = arccot (―1)

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Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = sec⁻¹ (―2)

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Textbook Question

Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).                     

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sin θ = ―√2/2

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