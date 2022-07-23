Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.40
Chapter 7, Problem 6.40

Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
2√3 cos (θ/2) = -3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by isolating the cosine term in the equation: \(2\sqrt{3} \cos\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right) = -3\). Divide both sides by \(2\sqrt{3}\) to get \(\cos\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right) = \frac{-3}{2\sqrt{3}}\).
Simplify the right-hand side by rationalizing the denominator if needed. This will give you a simplified exact value for \(\cos\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right)\).
Use the inverse cosine function to find the principal value(s) of \(\frac{\theta}{2}\): \(\frac{\theta}{2} = \cos^{-1}(\text{value})\). Remember that cosine is positive in the first and fourth quadrants and negative in the second and third quadrants, so consider all angles where cosine equals this value.
Write the general solutions for \(\frac{\theta}{2}\) using the cosine periodicity: \(\frac{\theta}{2} = 360^\circ k \pm \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the reference angle found from the inverse cosine and \(k\) is any integer.
Finally, multiply all parts of the equation by 2 to solve for \(\theta\): \(\theta = 2 \times (360^\circ k \pm \alpha)\). This gives all exact solutions for \(\theta\) in degrees.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Trigonometric Equations

This involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle values that satisfy the equation within the given domain. For cosine equations, solutions often come in pairs due to the function's periodicity and symmetry.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse cosine (arccos) is used to find the principal angle whose cosine equals a given value. Since cosine is positive in the first and fourth quadrants and negative in the second and third, understanding how to find all solutions requires considering these quadrants.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Angle Transformation and Domain Considerations

When the variable is inside a function argument like θ/2, solving requires adjusting the solution by multiplying or dividing accordingly. Additionally, since the problem asks for all solutions in degrees, one must consider the periodicity of cosine (360°) and adjust solutions to cover all possible angles.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.

cos 2x + cos x = 0

37
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

csc² θ ―2 cot θ = 0

29
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

tan⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ (1/x ) = π/6

647
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.


2 - sin 2θ = 4 sin 2θ

31
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

cot θ + 2 csc θ = 3

34
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.


3 tan 3x = √3

46
views