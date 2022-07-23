Textbook Question
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
2√3 cos (θ/2) = -3
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Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
2√3 cos (θ/2) = -3
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
csc² θ ―2 cot θ = 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
tan⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ (1/x ) = π/6
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
cot θ + 2 csc θ = 3
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
3 tan 3x = √3
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
sin x/2 - cos x/2 = 0