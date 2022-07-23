Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
2√3 cos (θ/2) = -3
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
2√3 cos (θ/2) = -3
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
sin x = sin 2x
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
2 sin θ = 2 cos 2θ
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
cos 2x + cos x = 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
tan⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ (1/x ) = π/6
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
2 - sin 2θ = 4 sin 2θ