Textbook Question
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
sin⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ 1 = -π/4
665
views
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
sin⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ 1 = -π/4
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ √2/2
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arctan (-1)
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
tan (arcsec (√1―u²) / u)
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arcsin (-√3/2)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arcsin x = arctan 3/4