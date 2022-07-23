Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ √2/2
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ √2/2
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
2 arccos (x/3 - π/3) = 2π
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
tan⁻¹ x = cot⁻¹ 7/5
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arctan (-1)
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
tan (arcsec (√1―u²) / u)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
tan (arcsin (3/5) + arccos (5/7))