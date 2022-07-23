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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 35
Chapter 7, Problem 35

Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
tan (arcsec (√1―u²) / u)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \( \tan(\arcsec(\frac{\sqrt{1 - u^2}}{u})) \). Here, \( \arcsec(x) \) is the inverse secant function, which returns an angle \( \theta \) such that \( \sec(\theta) = x \).
Set \( \theta = \arcsec\left(\frac{\sqrt{1 - u^2}}{u}\right) \). By definition, this means \( \sec(\theta) = \frac{\sqrt{1 - u^2}}{u} \).
Recall the identity \( \sec(\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(\theta)} \), so \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{u}{\sqrt{1 - u^2}} \).
Use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2(\theta) + \cos^2(\theta) = 1 \) to find \( \sin(\theta) \). Substitute \( \cos(\theta) \) and solve for \( \sin(\theta) \).
Finally, express \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\sin(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)} \) in terms of \( u \) using the expressions found for \( \sin(\theta) \) and \( \cos(\theta) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, like arcsec, return the angle whose trigonometric ratio matches the given value. Understanding how to interpret arcsec(x) as an angle θ such that sec(θ) = x is essential for rewriting expressions involving inverse functions.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Trigonometric Identities and Relationships

Key identities, such as sec²θ = 1 + tan²θ and the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, help convert between trigonometric functions. These relationships allow expressing one function in terms of another, facilitating the simplification of composite expressions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Algebraic Manipulation of Expressions

Converting trigonometric expressions into algebraic forms requires careful substitution and simplification. This involves expressing trigonometric ratios in terms of the variable u, applying square roots, and rationalizing expressions while considering domain restrictions like u > 0.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
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