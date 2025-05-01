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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 45
Chapter 7, Problem 45

Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arcsin 2x + arccos x = π/6

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the identity that relates arcsin and arccos: for any value \(t\) in the domain, \(\arcsin(t) + \arccos(t) = \frac{\pi}{2}\). This will help simplify the given equation.
Rewrite the given equation \(\arcsin(2x) + \arccos(x) = \frac{\pi}{6}\) and consider how to use the identity. Since the identity involves the same argument, but here the arguments are \$2x\( and \)x$, think about expressing one inverse function in terms of the other or isolating one term.
Isolate one of the inverse trigonometric functions, for example, write \(\arcsin(2x) = \frac{\pi}{6} - \arccos(x)\).
Apply the sine function to both sides to eliminate the arcsin on the left: \(\sin(\arcsin(2x)) = \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{6} - \arccos(x)\right)\). This simplifies to \(2x = \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{6} - \arccos(x)\right)\).
Use the sine difference formula \(\sin(a - b) = \sin a \cos b - \cos a \sin b\) with \(a = \frac{\pi}{6}\) and \(b = \arccos(x)\) to expand the right side. Then substitute \(\cos(\arccos(x)) = x\) and \(\sin(\arccos(x)) = \sqrt{1 - x^2}\) to get an equation in terms of \(x\) only.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arcsin and arccos, return the angle whose sine or cosine is a given value. They are essential for solving equations where the variable is inside a trigonometric function, allowing us to isolate and find angle measures.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Domain and Range Restrictions

Each inverse trig function has specific domain and range limits; for example, arcsin(x) is defined for x in [-1,1] with range [-π/2, π/2], and arccos(x) has the same domain but range [0, π]. Understanding these restrictions is crucial to find valid solutions and avoid extraneous answers.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Trigonometric Identities and Equation Manipulation

Using identities like arcsin a + arccos a = π/2 helps simplify expressions and solve equations. Manipulating the given equation by applying such identities or expressing one inverse function in terms of the other aids in isolating the variable and finding exact solutions.
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Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

cos⁻¹ x + tan⁻¹ x = π/2

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Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = arccos (-1/2)

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Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = cot⁻¹ (-√3/3)

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Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = sin⁻¹ 2

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

sin⁻¹ x - 4 tan⁻¹ (-1) = 2π

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Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = csc⁻¹ (-2)

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