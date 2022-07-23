Domain and Range of csc⁻¹

The domain of csc⁻¹(x) excludes values between -1 and 1 because cosecant values are always ≤ -1 or ≥ 1. Its principal range is typically [-90°, 90°] excluding 0°, or [−π/2, π/2] in radians, where the function is defined and one-to-one. Recognizing this helps determine if a solution exists and its possible angle measure.