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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 47
Chapter 7, Problem 47

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = sin⁻¹ 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the inverse sine function, \(\sin^{-1} x\), which gives the angle \(\theta\) such that \(\sin \theta = x\) and \(\theta\) lies within the range \([-90^\circ, 90^\circ]\) (or \([-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}]\)$).
Understand the domain of the sine function: since \(\sin \theta\) can only take values between \(-1\) and \(1\) for real angles \(\theta\), the input to \(\sin^{-1}\) must be within this range.
Check the given value inside the inverse sine: here, it is \(2\), which is outside the domain \([-1, 1]\).
Since \(2\) is not in the domain of the inverse sine function, there is no real angle \(\theta\) such that \(\sin \theta = 2\).
Therefore, conclude that \(\theta = \sin^{-1} 2\) does not exist as a real number (no degree measure satisfies this).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of the Sine Function

The sine function outputs values only between -1 and 1 for real angles. Any input outside this range, such as 2, is not possible for sine, meaning sin⁻¹(2) does not correspond to a real angle.
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Inverse Sine Function (Arcsin)

The inverse sine function, sin⁻¹(x), returns the angle whose sine is x, but only if x is within the domain [-1, 1]. It is used to find angles from sine values, but it is undefined for values outside this range.
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Understanding Restrictions in Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions have specific domains and ranges that limit their outputs and inputs. Recognizing these restrictions helps determine whether an expression like sin⁻¹(2) has a valid solution or not.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = arccos (-0.39876459)

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Textbook Question

The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.

(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

arcsin 2x + arccos x = π/6

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Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

cos⁻¹ x + tan⁻¹ x = π/2

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Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = csc⁻¹ (-2)

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