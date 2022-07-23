Textbook Question
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arccos (-0.39876459)
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Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arccos (-0.39876459)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arcsin 2x + arccos x = π/6
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = sin⁻¹ 2
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
sin⁻¹ x - 4 tan⁻¹ (-1) = 2π
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = csc⁻¹ (-2)