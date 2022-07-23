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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 47
Chapter 7, Problem 47

Solve each equation for exact solutions.
cos⁻¹ x + tan⁻¹ x = π/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation is given as \(\cos^{-1} x + \tan^{-1} x = \frac{\pi}{2}\). Our goal is to find all values of \(x\) that satisfy this equation exactly.
Recall the identity involving inverse trigonometric functions: if \(\cos^{-1} x + \sin^{-1} x = \frac{\pi}{2}\), then we can try to relate \(\tan^{-1} x\) to \(\sin^{-1} x\) or \(\cos^{-1} x\) to simplify the expression.
Use the substitution \(\theta = \cos^{-1} x\), which implies \(x = \cos \theta\) and \(\theta \in [0, \pi]\). Then rewrite the equation as \(\theta + \tan^{-1}(\cos \theta) = \frac{\pi}{2}\).
Isolate \(\tan^{-1}(\cos \theta)\) to get \(\tan^{-1}(\cos \theta) = \frac{\pi}{2} - \theta\). Then take the tangent of both sides to obtain \(\cos \theta = \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - \theta\right)\).
Use the co-function identity \(\tan\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - \theta\right) = \cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\). Substitute this back to get \(\cos \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\). From here, solve for \(\theta\) and then find \(x = \cos \theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as cos⁻¹(x) and tan⁻¹(x), return the angle whose trigonometric ratio equals x. They are used to find angles from known ratios and have specific ranges to ensure they are functions. Understanding their definitions and ranges is essential for solving equations involving them.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Trigonometric Identities Involving Inverse Functions

Certain identities relate inverse trigonometric functions, such as cos⁻¹(x) + sin⁻¹(x) = π/2. Recognizing or deriving similar identities helps simplify and solve equations involving sums of inverse trig functions. These identities often rely on complementary angle relationships.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Solving Equations with Inverse Trigonometric Expressions

Solving equations like cos⁻¹(x) + tan⁻¹(x) = π/2 requires manipulating inverse trig expressions, possibly by expressing one function in terms of another or using substitution. Understanding domain restrictions and exact values of inverse functions aids in finding precise solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = arccos (-0.39876459)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

arcsin 2x + arccos x = π/6

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Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)

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Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = sin⁻¹ 2

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions.

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Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = csc⁻¹ (-2)

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