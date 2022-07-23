Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin² θ + 3 sin θ + 2 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
3 cos² θ + 2 cos θ - 1 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan² 2x -1 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
2 tan x -1 = 0
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in radians.
cos 2x + cos x = 0