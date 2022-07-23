Textbook Question
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1
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Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan x = cot x
Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos 2x = 1/2
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 5 cos x , for x in [0, π]
Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos 2x = -1
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
2 tan x -1 = 0