Textbook Question
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan x = cot x
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Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan x = cot x
Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos 2x = 1/2
Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos 2x = -1
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan² 2x -1 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
2 tan x -1 = 0
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in radians.
cos 2x + cos x = 0