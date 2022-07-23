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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.RE.47
Chapter 7, Problem 6.RE.47

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(\sin 2\theta = \cos 2\theta + 1\).
Rearrange the equation to isolate terms on one side: \(\sin 2\theta - \cos 2\theta = 1\).
Use the identity for expressing \(\sin A - \cos A\) in a single trigonometric function: recall that \(\sin x - \cos x = \sqrt{2} \sin \left(x - 45^\circ\right)\), so rewrite as \(\sqrt{2} \sin \left(2\theta - 45^\circ\right) = 1\).
Divide both sides by \(\sqrt{2}\) to isolate the sine term: \(\sin \left(2\theta - 45^\circ\right) = \frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}\).
Solve for the angle inside the sine function by finding all angles in \([0^\circ, 360^\circ)\) where \(\sin \alpha = \frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}\), then solve for \(\theta\) by reversing the substitution: \(2\theta - 45^\circ = \alpha\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Angle Identities

Double-angle identities express trigonometric functions of twice an angle in terms of single angles, such as sin(2θ) = 2 sin θ cos θ and cos(2θ) = cos² θ - sin² θ. These identities help simplify or rewrite equations involving 2θ to solve for θ.
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Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle solutions within a given interval. This often requires using identities, algebraic manipulation, and considering the periodic nature of sine and cosine functions.
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Interval and Solution Representation

When solving trigonometric equations over [0°, 360°), solutions must be expressed within this range. Answers can be exact values (like π/4) or decimal approximations rounded appropriately, ensuring all valid solutions in the interval are included.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.

tan x = cot x

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Textbook Question

Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).


cos 2x = 1/2

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Textbook Question

Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).

cos 2x = -1

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.

tan² 2x -1 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.

2 tan x -1 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in radians.

cos 2x + cos x = 0

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