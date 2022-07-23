Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 5 cos x , for x in [0, π]
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
5 + 5 tan² θ = 6 sec θ
Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos 2x = -1
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
sin (x/2) = √2 ― sin (x/2)
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan² 2x -1 = 0