Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.2.35
Chapter 7, Problem 6.2.35

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2 tan θ sin θ - tan θ = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the given equation: \(2 \tan \theta \sin \theta - \tan \theta = 0\).
Factor out the common term \(\tan \theta\) from the left side: \(\tan \theta (2 \sin \theta - 1) = 0\).
Set each factor equal to zero to find possible solutions: \(\tan \theta = 0\) and \(2 \sin \theta - 1 = 0\).
Solve \(\tan \theta = 0\) by finding all angles \(\theta\) in \([0^\circ, 360^\circ)\) where the tangent function is zero.
Solve \(2 \sin \theta - 1 = 0\) by isolating \(\sin \theta\) to get \(\sin \theta = \frac{1}{2}\), then find all angles \(\theta\) in \([0^\circ, 360^\circ)\) that satisfy this.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Equations

Trigonometric equations involve functions like sine, cosine, and tangent. Solving these requires isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle values within a given interval that satisfy the equation.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Factoring and Zero-Product Property

Factoring expressions allows breaking down complex equations into simpler products. The zero-product property states that if a product equals zero, at least one factor must be zero, enabling separate equations to be solved.
Recommended video:
6:08
Factoring

Solving for Angles in a Given Interval

When solving trigonometric equations over [0°, 360°), it is essential to find all angle solutions within one full rotation. This involves using reference angles and considering the signs of trig functions in each quadrant.
Recommended video:
2:28
Solving Problems with Complementary & Supplementary Angles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = sin⁻¹ √2/2

706
views
Textbook Question

Which one of the following equations has solution π?

a. arccos (―1) = x

b. arccos 1 = x

c. arcsin (―1) = x

627
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x.

y = 1/2 tan (3x + 2), for x in [-2/3 - π/6, -2/3 + π/6]

697
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

sec² θ tan θ = 2 tan θ

45
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.

8 sec² x/2 = 4

42
views
Textbook Question

The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.

x² + sin x - x³ - cos x = 0

35
views