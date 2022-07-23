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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.2.63
Chapter 7, Problem 6.2.63

The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.
x² + sin x - x³ - cos x = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation as a function to analyze: define \( f(x) = x^{2} + \sin x - x^{3} - \cos x \).
Use a graphing calculator or graphing software to plot the function \( f(x) \) over the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \).
Identify the points where the graph of \( f(x) \) crosses the x-axis within the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \). These x-values are the solutions to the equation.
Use the calculator's root-finding feature (such as the zero or root function) to find the x-values of these intersections, ensuring to specify the interval around each root for accuracy.
Record each solution to four decimal places as required, making sure all solutions within \( [0, 2\pi) \) are included.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcendental Equations

Transcendental equations involve both algebraic and transcendental functions like sine and cosine, making them unsolvable by standard algebraic methods. These equations often require numerical or graphical techniques to find approximate solutions.
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Graphing and Root-Finding Techniques

Graphing calculators plot functions to visually identify where they cross the x-axis, indicating solutions. Root-finding methods such as the bisection or Newton-Raphson method can then be used to approximate these solutions to a desired precision.
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Interval and Solution Precision

Specifying the interval [0, 2π) restricts the domain to one full cycle of trigonometric functions, ensuring all relevant solutions are found within this range. Expressing solutions to four decimal places requires careful numerical approximation and rounding.
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Related Practice
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Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

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