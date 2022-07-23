Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
Which one of the following equations has solution π?
a. arccos (―1) = x
b. arccos 1 = x
c. arcsin (―1) = x
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The tangent and secant functions are undefined for the same values.
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
8 sec² x/2 = 4
The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.
x² + sin x - x³ - cos x = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2 tan θ sin θ - tan θ = 0