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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.61
Chapter 7, Problem 6.61

Solve each equation for x.
y = 1/2 tan (3x + 2), for x in [-2/3 - π/6, -2/3 + π/6]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by isolating the tangent function: multiply both sides of the equation by 2 to get \( \tan(3x + 2) = 2y \).
Next, take the inverse tangent (arctan) of both sides to solve for the angle: \( 3x + 2 = \arctan(2y) \).
Subtract 2 from both sides to isolate the term with x: \( 3x = \arctan(2y) - 2 \).
Divide both sides by 3 to solve for x: \( x = \frac{\arctan(2y) - 2}{3} \).
Ensure that the solution for x falls within the given interval \([-\frac{2}{3} - \frac{\pi}{6}, -\frac{2}{3} + \frac{\pi}{6}]\) by checking the calculated x values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function

The tangent function, denoted as tan(x), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It is periodic with a period of π, meaning it repeats its values every π radians. Understanding the properties of the tangent function, including its asymptotes and behavior, is crucial for solving equations involving tan.
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Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arctan, are used to find angles when the value of a trigonometric function is known. For example, if y = tan(x), then x = arctan(y). These functions are essential for solving equations where the variable is inside a trigonometric function, allowing us to isolate the angle and find the corresponding x values.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Interval Notation

Interval notation is a mathematical notation used to represent a range of values. In this context, the interval [-2/3 - π/6, -2/3 + π/6] specifies the domain within which we are looking for solutions for x. Understanding how to interpret and work within specified intervals is important for determining valid solutions to trigonometric equations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = sin⁻¹ √2/2

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following equations has solution π?

a. arccos (―1) = x

b. arccos 1 = x

c. arcsin (―1) = x

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Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.

The tangent and secant functions are undefined for the same values.

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.

8 sec² x/2 = 4

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Textbook Question

The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.

x² + sin x - x³ - cos x = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

2 tan θ sin θ - tan θ = 0

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