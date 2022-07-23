Textbook Question
The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.
(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0
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The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.
(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
tan θ - sec θ = 1
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
cos⁻¹ x + tan⁻¹ x = π/2
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = sin⁻¹ 2