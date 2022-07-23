Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 53
Chapter 7, Problem 53

Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
tan θ - sec θ = 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(\tan \theta - \sec \theta = 1\).
Recall the definitions of tangent and secant in terms of sine and cosine: \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\) and \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\).
Rewrite the equation using these definitions: \(\frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} - \frac{1}{\cos \theta} = 1\).
Combine the terms on the left side over the common denominator \(\cos \theta\): \(\frac{\sin \theta - 1}{\cos \theta} = 1\).
Multiply both sides by \(\cos \theta\) (noting \(\cos \theta \neq 0\)) to get \(\sin \theta - 1 = \cos \theta\), then rearrange to \(\sin \theta - \cos \theta = 1\) and proceed to solve for \(\theta\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. Key identities like sec θ = 1/cos θ and tan²θ + 1 = sec²θ help transform and simplify equations, making it easier to solve for θ.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle values that satisfy the equation within a given domain. This often requires algebraic manipulation and using inverse trigonometric functions to find exact solutions.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

General Solutions in Degrees

When solving trigonometric equations, the general solution accounts for all possible angles that satisfy the equation, not just principal values. For tangent and secant functions, solutions repeat every 180° or 360°, so adding multiples of these periods ensures all exact solutions are found.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)

797
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = arccos (-0.39876459)

802
views
Textbook Question

The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.

(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0

725
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x.

4/3 arctan x/2 = π

685
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)

846
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833

739
views