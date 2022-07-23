Textbook Question
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
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Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arccos (-0.39876459)
The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.
(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0
Solve each equation for x.
4/3 arctan x/2 = π
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833