Textbook Question
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
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Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arccos (-0.39876459)
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
tan θ - sec θ = 1
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = sin⁻¹ 2