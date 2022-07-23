Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 51
Chapter 7, Problem 51

The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.
(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the equation to isolate the expression involving the arctangent function: \( (\arctan x)^3 - x + 2 = 0 \).
Understand that this equation is transcendental because it involves both the inverse tangent function and a polynomial term, making algebraic solutions infeasible.
Use a graphing calculator or graphing software to plot the function \( f(x) = (\arctan x)^3 - x + 2 \) over the interval \([0, 6]\).
Identify the points where the graph intersects the x-axis; these x-values are the solutions to the equation within the given interval.
Use the calculator's root-finding feature to approximate each solution to four decimal places.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, like arctan(x), return the angle whose tangent is x. Understanding their domains and ranges is essential, as arctan(x) outputs values between -π/2 and π/2, which affects the behavior of the equation and the possible solutions.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Graphical Solution of Equations

Graphical methods involve plotting the functions on both sides of the equation and identifying their intersection points. This approach is useful when algebraic manipulation is difficult or impossible, allowing approximate solutions to be found visually or with a graphing calculator.
Recommended video:
4:25
Introduction to Trig Equations

Numerical Approximation and Precision

Numerical methods and graphing calculators provide approximate solutions to equations that cannot be solved exactly. Expressing solutions to four decimal places requires understanding rounding rules and the limitations of numerical accuracy in computational tools.
Recommended video:
3:19
Limacons
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)

797
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = arccos (-0.39876459)

802
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.

tan θ - sec θ = 1

20
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)

846
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833

739
views
Textbook Question

Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

θ = sin⁻¹ 2

674
views