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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 55
Chapter 7, Problem 55

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the inverse cotangent function, \(\cot^{-1}(x)\), gives an angle \(\theta\) such that \(\cot(\theta) = x\). Here, you need to find \(\theta\) where \(\cot(\theta) = -0.60724226\).
Since most calculators do not have a direct \(\cot^{-1}\) function, use the identity \(\cot(\theta) = \frac{1}{\tan(\theta)}\). Therefore, \(\theta = \cot^{-1}(x) = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{1}{x}\right)\).
Calculate the reciprocal of the given value: \(\frac{1}{-0.60724226}\), which will be used as the input for the \(\tan^{-1}\) function.
Use your calculator to find \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{1}{-0.60724226}\right)\), making sure your calculator is set to degree mode to get the answer in decimal degrees.
Interpret the result carefully: since the cotangent value is negative, the angle \(\theta\) will lie in either the second or fourth quadrant. Adjust the angle accordingly if your calculator returns a principal value outside the expected range for \(\cot^{-1}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Cotangent Function (cot⁻¹)

The inverse cotangent function, cot⁻¹, returns the angle whose cotangent is a given value. It is the inverse of the cotangent function, which is the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side in a right triangle. Understanding its range and behavior is essential for correctly interpreting the angle.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Using a Calculator for Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Calculators typically provide inverse trigonometric functions like arctan, arcsin, and arccos, but may not have a direct cot⁻¹ button. To find cot⁻¹(x), you can use the identity cot⁻¹(x) = tan⁻¹(1/x), considering the sign and quadrant to get the correct angle in degrees.
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Converting Radians to Degrees

Inverse trigonometric functions often return angles in radians by default. To express the angle in decimal degrees, multiply the radian value by 180/π. This conversion is necessary to match the problem's requirement for decimal degrees.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians
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