Textbook Question
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
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Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.
tan θ - sec θ = 1
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = arcsin 0.92837781
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833
Solve each equation for x.
arccos x + arctan 1 = 11π/12
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = tan⁻¹ (-7.7828641)