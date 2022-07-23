Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ 1
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ 1
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
cos⁻¹ x = sin⁻¹ 3/5
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
tan⁻¹ x = cot⁻¹ 7/5
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
tan (arcsec (√1―u²) / u)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arcsin x = arctan 3/4
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
tan θ ―cot θ = 0