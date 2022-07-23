Textbook Question
Find the length of each side labeled a. Do not use a calculator.
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Find the length of each side labeled a. Do not use a calculator.
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Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, -7〉
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
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Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈15, -8〉
Consider each case and determine whether there is sufficient information to solve the triangle using the law of sines.
Three sides are known.
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈-7, 24〉