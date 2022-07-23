Textbook Question
Find the length of the remaining side of each triangle. Do not use a calculator.
<IMAGE>
691
views
Find the length of the remaining side of each triangle. Do not use a calculator.
<IMAGE>
Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.
c = 50, b = 61, C = 58°
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈15, -8〉
Consider each case and determine whether there is sufficient information to solve the triangle using the law of sines.
Three sides are known.
Find each angle B. Do not use a calculator.
<IMAGE>
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈-7, 24〉