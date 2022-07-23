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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 60
Chapter 8, Problem 60

A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: two sides of the triangle, \(a = 52.1\) m and \(b = 21.3\) m, and the included angle between them, \(\theta = 42.2^\circ\).
Recall the formula for the area of a triangle when two sides and the included angle are known: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times a \times b \times \sin(\theta)\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times 52.1 \times 21.3 \times \sin(42.2^\circ)\).
Calculate \(\sin(42.2^\circ)\) using a calculator or trigonometric tables, making sure your calculator is set to degrees.
Multiply the values together to find the area: first multiply the two sides, then multiply by the sine of the angle, and finally multiply by \(\frac{1}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Area Using Two Sides and Included Angle

The area of a triangle can be calculated using the formula: (1/2) × side1 × side2 × sin(included angle). This method is useful when two sides and the angle between them are known, allowing direct computation without needing the height.
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Sine Function in Trigonometry

The sine function relates an angle in a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the opposite side over the hypotenuse. In this context, sine of the included angle helps determine the height component needed to find the area of the triangle.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Angle Measurement in Degrees

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians; here, the angle is given in degrees (42.2°). Understanding how to use degree measures in trigonometric functions is essential for correctly applying formulas and obtaining accurate results.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
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