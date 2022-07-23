Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
3i + 4j, j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
3i + 4j, j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
2i + 2j, -5i - 5j
A painter is going to apply paint to a triangular metal plate on a new building. Two sides measure 16.1 m and 15.2 m, and the angle between the sides is 125°. What is the area of the surface to be painted?
Find the exact area of each triangle using the formula 𝓐 = ½ bh, and then verify that Heron's formula gives the same result.
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A plane is headed due south with an airspeed of 192 mph. A wind from a direction of 78.0° is blowing at 23.0 mph. Find the ground speed and resulting bearing of the plane.
A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?