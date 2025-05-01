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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 54
Chapter 8, Problem 54

A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the velocity vectors of the plane and the wind. The plane's velocity vector has a magnitude of 650 mph and a direction (bearing) of 175.3°. The wind's velocity vector has a magnitude of 25 mph and a direction of 266.6° (wind direction means the wind is coming from this bearing, so the wind's velocity vector points toward 266.6° + 180° = 86.6°).
Convert both velocity vectors from polar form (magnitude and bearing) to Cartesian coordinates (x and y components) using the formulas: \(x = v \times \sin(\theta)\) and \(y = v \times \cos(\theta)\), where \(\theta\) is the bearing angle in degrees.
Add the corresponding components of the plane's velocity vector and the wind's velocity vector to find the resultant velocity vector components: \(V_x = V_{plane,x} + V_{wind,x}\) and \(V_y = V_{plane,y} + V_{wind,y}\).
Calculate the magnitude of the resultant velocity vector using the Pythagorean theorem: \(V = \sqrt{V_x^2 + V_y^2}\) (this step is optional if only the bearing is required).
Find the resulting bearing of the plane by calculating the angle of the resultant vector relative to the north direction using the inverse tangent function: \(\theta = \arctan\left(\frac{V_x}{V_y}\right)\). Adjust the angle to the correct quadrant and convert it to a bearing between 0° and 360°.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition in Navigation

In navigation problems, the actual path of an object is found by adding its velocity vector to the velocity vector of external factors like wind. This involves breaking velocities into components, adding them, and then recombining to find the resultant vector representing the true direction and speed.
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Adding Vectors Geometrically

Bearing and Angle Measurement

Bearing is a way to express direction using degrees measured clockwise from the north (0° or 360°). Understanding how to interpret and convert bearings into standard angles for calculations is essential for solving problems involving directions and navigation.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Components of Vectors

Vectors can be decomposed into horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components using sine and cosine functions based on their angles. This decomposition allows for precise calculation of resultant vectors by summing components along each axis before finding magnitude and direction.
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Position Vectors & Component Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.

4i, 5i - 9j

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Textbook Question

Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.

〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉

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Textbook Question

Find the area of each triangle ABC.


B = 124.5°, a = 30.4 cm, c = 28.4 cm

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Textbook Question

Find the force required to keep a 75-lb sled from sliding down an incline that makes an angle of 27° with the horizontal. (Assume there is no friction.)

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Textbook Question

Find the area of each triangle ABC.


A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.

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Textbook Question

A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.

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