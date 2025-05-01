Textbook Question
Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.
4i, 5i - 9j
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Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.
4i, 5i - 9j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
B = 124.5°, a = 30.4 cm, c = 28.4 cm
Find the force required to keep a 75-lb sled from sliding down an incline that makes an angle of 27° with the horizontal. (Assume there is no friction.)
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.