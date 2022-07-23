Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
- 2u + 4v
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
- 2u + 4v
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
-5v
A force of 25 lb is required to hold an 80-lb crate on a hill. What angle does the hill make with the horizontal?
A force of 28.7 lb makes an angle of 42° 10′ with a second force. The resultant of the two forces makes an angle of 32° 40′ with the first force. Find the magnitudes of the second force and of the resultant.
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Standing on one bank of a river flowing north, Mark notices a tree on the opposite bank at a bearing of 115.45°. Lisa is on the same bank as Mark, but 428.3 m away. She notices that the bearing of the tree is 45.47°. The two banks are parallel. What is the distance across the river?
Find the force required to keep a 3000-lb car parked on a hill that makes an angle of 15° with the horizontal.